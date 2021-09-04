LETTER: Food stamp eligibility requirements are too liberal

Expanding benefits is fine, but not for the middle class.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Aug. 30 editorial chastises President Joe Biden for expanding the food stamp benefit. But you miss the real point of contention: A family of four right now can make $52,404 a year and get (before Mr. Biden’s increase) $8,160 ($680 a month) in benefits.

I would be happy to be hired as a construction worker, new Las Vegas teacher or a call center supervisor for $50,000 so my wife can stay home with 2 children and get another $680 to buy food — including unhealthy potato chips and ice cream.

Expanding benefits is fine, but only if salary qualification levels are reduced.