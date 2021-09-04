82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Food stamp eligibility requirements are too liberal

Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
September 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Aug. 30 editorial chastises President Joe Biden for expanding the food stamp benefit. But you miss the real point of contention: A family of four right now can make $52,404 a year and get (before Mr. Biden’s increase) $8,160 ($680 a month) in benefits.

I would be happy to be hired as a construction worker, new Las Vegas teacher or a call center supervisor for $50,000 so my wife can stay home with 2 children and get another $680 to buy food — including unhealthy potato chips and ice cream.

Expanding benefits is fine, but only if salary qualification levels are reduced.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
2
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
3
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
4
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
5
Raiders to sign running back to replace Jalen Richard
Raiders to sign running back to replace Jalen Richard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST