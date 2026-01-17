53°F
Letters

LETTER: Food, theft and inflation

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
January 16, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

In her recent letter to the editor, Beth Rosenthal suggests that the reason behind increased thefts from supermarkets, forcing Kroger to close stores, is that people cannot afford to pay the high prices for food. I’m sure some of those stealing, are hungry, but there are other ways to solve their problem. There’s free food from food banks and government SNAP, help from friends, families, etc. On the other hand, I’m sure some of the food disappearance is due to people who see a means of obtaining something without paying for it.

It seems that Ms. Rosenthal thinks it’s all right to steal if you have a good reason, like being hungry. I wonder how she, and others who would agree with her reasoning, would feel if someone broke into their home to steal their food because they were hungry. It’s the same thing — one is stealing from one person, or perhaps a family, while stealing from a supermarket is stealing from us all in higher prices.

Ms. Rosenthal would have us believe that the thief is the victim and that Kroger is the villain for closing stores, which will in turn prevent people from obtaining their “free stuff.”

