LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada state Sen. Fabian Donate, D-Las Vegas, has introduced a bill (Saturday Review-Journal) in Carson City expanding the ability for people to be licensed as food vendors, regardless of immigration status. Meaning illegals.

There are several proposals in Senate Bill 92. One would allow street vendors to sell food on sidewalks and in parks, schools and churches, among other places. Mr. Donate said that current requirements have not worked for the illegals, so he’s looking to make their lives easier. I find it alarming that these vendors would be allowed to enter school property and sell food to children without the knowledge of their parents. Especially considering they would have no licensing, identification or meaningful health inspections. Actually, it sounds outrageous, as you cannot even coach your child’s school athletic team unless you go through a background check.

Another provision in his bill, according to the Review-Journal, would allow people to operate without licenses, health cards or basic identification. Southern Nevada Health District officials have said they are neutral on this bill. I find that interesting. As someone who works in the food-service industry, I can tell you that when the health district comes to inspect our premises and we do not have our health cards, we are immediately sent home, issued suspension’s and face possible termination.

Mr. Donate’s bill is ridiculous and doesn’t merit a hearing.