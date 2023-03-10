60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
March 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada state Sen. Fabian Donate, D-Las Vegas, has introduced a bill (Saturday Review-Journal) in Carson City expanding the ability for people to be licensed as food vendors, regardless of immigration status. Meaning illegals.

There are several proposals in Senate Bill 92. One would allow street vendors to sell food on sidewalks and in parks, schools and churches, among other places. Mr. Donate said that current requirements have not worked for the illegals, so he’s looking to make their lives easier. I find it alarming that these vendors would be allowed to enter school property and sell food to children without the knowledge of their parents. Especially considering they would have no licensing, identification or meaningful health inspections. Actually, it sounds outrageous, as you cannot even coach your child’s school athletic team unless you go through a background check.

Another provision in his bill, according to the Review-Journal, would allow people to operate without licenses, health cards or basic identification. Southern Nevada Health District officials have said they are neutral on this bill. I find that interesting. As someone who works in the food-service industry, I can tell you that when the health district comes to inspect our premises and we do not have our health cards, we are immediately sent home, issued suspension’s and face possible termination.

Mr. Donate’s bill is ridiculous and doesn’t merit a hearing.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
2
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
3
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
4
Deputy Clark County manager on leave related to son’s employment
Deputy Clark County manager on leave related to son’s employment
5
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: ‘Art’ in the desert is just vandalism
Marvin Saines Las Vegas

The so-called “art” featured in Saturday’s Review-Journal built on top of a ridge on the west side of Las Vegas is vandalism, not art.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joecks homeless column nailed it
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

A “Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights” would only encourage those who live on the street.

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Highway robbery!
Curtis Williams Henderson

Another year, another $500 to keep a license plate on my very common car here in Nevada. It’s ridiculous.

More stories for you
LETTER: Just say ‘no’ when it comes to more government
LETTER: Just say ‘no’ when it comes to more government
LETTER: Right, wrong and police brutality
LETTER: Right, wrong and police brutality
LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice
LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
LETTER: Raising real estate taxes in Nevada during a down market
LETTER: Raising real estate taxes in Nevada during a down market
LETTER: Jacky Rosen says a flat tax would be burdensom to Nevadans
LETTER: Jacky Rosen says a flat tax would be burdensom to Nevadans