Letters

LETTER: For AG Ford, it’s all about the unions

Maureen Robinson Las Vegas
August 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
I read about Attorney General Aaron Ford taking action to join other states in possibly blocking the merger of Kroger and Albertsons. But I was taken aback when I read that his main concern involved union workers and their jobs. Mr. Ford should realize that, for nonunion persons, disabled persons, senior citizens, etc., the concern would be a lack of competition. Most of us shop either Albertsons, Smith’s or Smart & Final. Taking away our choices would be concerning.

I realize that unions put our state politicians into office, but please realize that there are other people in Nevada who would be affected.

