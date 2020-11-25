LETTER: Forced COVID vaccinations aren’t the way to go

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

In his Nov. 20 letter to the editor (“Shot mandate”), Stuart Lipoff writes: “I call upon Gov. Steve Sisolak to work with the Legislature to craft incentives to increase voluntary vaccine acceptance.”

He then goes on to list numerous “requirements” and mandates that the public must meet in order to basically go on living our lives. But nowhere are there any “incentives to increase voluntary vaccine acceptance.”

While the governor is establishing requirements, he should require that we all love and accept what he and the left are attempting to forcibly impose on those who take exception to their goals and efforts. And while we are forcing folks to change their attitudes to meet their requirements, shouldn’t we compel everyone to agree with everyone else so we can end the diversity of thought that has helped make America great?

“Increasing voluntary vaccine acceptance” is doublespeak for simple mind control.