LETTER: Ford sues to stop freeze on education funds

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
July 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

According to the July 15 article “Nevada joins suit on school funding,” Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that Nevada is suing the Trump administration for freezing millions of dollars in education grants. Mr. Ford stated that “it’s a direct attack on Nevada’s students and families.”

The direct attack on students and families all across America was the open borders policy of the Biden administration. Our education and health-care systems have been totally overloaded by people who shouldn’t be here. Our country is financially buried and changes have to be made if we are to survive.

