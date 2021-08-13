LETTER: Foreclosure in Las Vegas over a garbage bill?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

It is absurd to believe that a minor trash bill could lead to a foreclosure (Sunday Review-Journal) At best, the service could or should be stopped after the second non-payment, about a $120 value.

The best effective avenue for recovery is a lien on the property. If the property ever changes ownership, the lien plus interest would be collected.

Republic Services is taking advantage of the foreclosure process and keeping its lawyers compensated at the expense of less-fortunate people. A foreclosure process should not be accepted by the courts on disputes worth less than 50 percent of the property value and a property lien would be the method for recovery for lesser values.