LETTER: Forest bill would be important to Las Vegas

Thank you for the recent editorial and commentary concerning bipartisanship and civility (Tom Purcell’s “Is there any hope for the concept of civility?” Oct. 14 and “Protecting speech rights” Oct. 11 editorial). In the same spirit, it would be great to emphasize the Fix Our Forests Act coming up for discussion in the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

This bill advances bipartisan common ground, bringing Congress together on forest health and permitting reforms, supporting time-tested tools such as prescribed fires and reforestation to help our forests better withstand fire and extreme weather.

Nevada’s representatives already gave the act bipartisan support in the House. I hope our Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen will do the same in the Senate. We’d all like to spend fewer days breathing wildfire smoke every summer.