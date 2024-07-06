LETTER: Forget about Biden’s debate performance

Mr. Trump was disrespectful, self-focused and limited — as always. He ignored the questions or, per usual, lied constantly.

Your Sunday editorial emphasized disappointment with the lack of comprehensive discussion regarding the policy differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate. This missed opportunity was due to both candidates not being capable of participating, not just Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump was disrespectful, self-focused and limited — as always. He ignored the questions or, per usual, lied constantly. Fortunately, I believe that Mr. Biden simply will have to bring his A-game to the September debate. But what will Mr. Trump be able to do? Does anyone imagine that he will stop lying or wanting to be a dictator on day one?

It’s not clear if Mr. Trump is capable of participating in any other way. Now, that’s sad and dangerous.