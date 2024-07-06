98°F
LETTER: Forget about Biden’s debate performance

Donald Trump during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in ...
Donald Trump during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in cour ...
LETTER: Guess who’s in the middle of another scandal?
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United Sta ...
LETTER: Debate reveals mainstream media coverup
The U. S. Supreme Court. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: President and immunity
(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas
July 5, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Sunday editorial emphasized disappointment with the lack of comprehensive discussion regarding the policy differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate. This missed opportunity was due to both candidates not being capable of participating, not just Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump was disrespectful, self-focused and limited — as always. He ignored the questions or, per usual, lied constantly. Fortunately, I believe that Mr. Biden simply will have to bring his A-game to the September debate. But what will Mr. Trump be able to do? Does anyone imagine that he will stop lying or wanting to be a dictator on day one?

It’s not clear if Mr. Trump is capable of participating in any other way. Now, that’s sad and dangerous.

Ellen Shaw Henderson

Isn’t it rich that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicts a parade of horrors will follow the court’s majority decision that a president has limited immunity?

Robert Ryan Las Vegas

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America’s gun culture
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

