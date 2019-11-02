LETTER: Forget California, Las Vegas pump prices also too high

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A recent Review-Journal editorial commented on the high gasoline prices in California. Might I also remind everyone that Las Vegas gasoline prices have increased an average of 40 cents in the past 30 days.

Regular 87 octane averages $3.30 to $3.50 per gallon, and some locations — such as a station on West Warm Springs Rd. – are at $4.10.

There is an abundance of oil in the market and no justification for the rip off we motorists are experiencing.

Every season, drivers are fed all kinds of excuses to increase profits for oil companies, such as the “seasonal shutdown of refineries” to clean the systems, which should not exceed one to two weeks, but the price increase at the pump lasts two to three months.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments should not have any effect in Nevada, but it is another example to justify ripping off Las Vegas drivers.