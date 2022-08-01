LETTER: Forget the bad drivers in Las Vegas

I realize that this is a rather hot topic, but don’t bicyclists share the same roads with automobile drivers, and are they not governed by the same rules of the road as everyone who uses the road? It’s bad enough that many drivers treat a stop sign as if it means “yield” and just roll through, but most of the bicycle riders that I’ve seen completely ignore the stop sign and sail on through it. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought that, if you share something, you are bound by the rules of that which you share.