83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Forget the bad drivers in Las Vegas

Robert Plutte Las Vegas
July 31, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I realize that this is a rather hot topic, but don’t bicyclists share the same roads with automobile drivers, and are they not governed by the same rules of the road as everyone who uses the road? It’s bad enough that many drivers treat a stop sign as if it means “yield” and just roll through, but most of the bicycle riders that I’ve seen completely ignore the stop sign and sail on through it. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought that, if you share something, you are bound by the rules of that which you share.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
4
Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest
Storms move northwest of valley; Pahrump may have been hit hardest
5
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada
Rich Watson Las Vegas

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.