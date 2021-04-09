73°F
Letters

LETTER: Forget the experts, Victor Joecks knows best

John Schryver Henderson
April 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

In his Sunday column, Victor Joecks wrote: “The coronavirus crisis is over, and yet government keeps looking for ways to expand its power.” Wow. Great news. The virus crisis is over! Who needs Dr. Anthony Fauci or any other expert when we have Mr. Joecks to guide us?

We can throw out our masks and skip vaccinations. We can go to the casinos, restaurants, bars and sporting events because Mr. Joecks said the crisis is over.

I wasn’t aware Mr. Joecks had training in this area. Who could have known?

