LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial
Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?
Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?
Do we want a political trial or a trial of facts, circumstances and established definitions of law? Do we want a political trial designed to gain power or a trial by impartial jurors? Do we want a political trial that further divides our nation or a trial that resolves a matter?
Justice and the rule of law are not served by a political trial.