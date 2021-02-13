LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial

Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Do we want a political trial or a trial of facts, circumstances and established definitions of law? Do we want a political trial designed to gain power or a trial by impartial jurors? Do we want a political trial that further divides our nation or a trial that resolves a matter?

Justice and the rule of law are not served by a political trial.