Letters

LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial

David Macbeth Las Vegas
February 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?

Do we want a political trial or a trial of facts, circumstances and established definitions of law? Do we want a political trial designed to gain power or a trial by impartial jurors? Do we want a political trial that further divides our nation or a trial that resolves a matter?

Justice and the rule of law are not served by a political trial.

