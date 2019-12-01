43°F
Letters

LETTER: Former Nevada Assemblyman Morse Arberry is a deadbeat

Tim Myers Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Collectors Association.
November 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In the Review-Journal’s Tuesday story about former state lawmaker Morse Arberry, Nevada Controller Catherine Byrne states that a collection agency hired by her office was unable to collect on Mr. Arberry’s past-due debt.

Every year, our state, county and city purchasing departments contract with out-of-state collection agencies. They claim that, in accordance with Nevada law, they must choose the lowest-qualified bidder. What they do not take into account is that local licensed agencies employ Nevada consumers/debtors who pay taxes. Outsourcing the debt to other states is sending revenue to those states.

A Nevada agency would have known who Mr. Arberry is and would have had better knowledge of his assets than an agency in Chicago.

