42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Formula 1 race and the financial impact

Doug Engelhardt Las Vegas
February 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One La ...
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The $5.5 billion in taxable sales for November (when the F1 race was held) makes it sound as if the race was a real money-maker (Jan. 30 Review-Journal). But this seems to fall apart when you break down the numbers.

First, this is a 5.5 percent increase over the previous November, so the actual increase in taxable sales relative to last year is $302.5 million and the actual tax revenue generated would be 8.375 percent of that, or about $25 million. I don’t know how much the county ended up spending on all the preparation work, but I am sure it was more than $25 million. (A figure of $40 million is mentioned online).

Now consider added expenses such as police overtime and hidden expenses such as business lost due to the construction (there is already a $20 million lawsuit in play from businesses claiming to be hurt by the F1 construction).

Finally, how much of the 5.5 percent taxable revenue increase was due to F1 and not inflation and/or a general increase in tourism? For example if other months last fall showed, say, a 4 percent increase from last year, then the relative F1 bump would be only an additional 1.5 percentage point or about $7 million in additional tax revenue.

True, F1 did fund some of the road work and some of that would have been eventually needed anyway. But all and all, it seems to be not much, if any, of a return for the months of inconvenience suffered by Las Vegas residents.

MOST READ
1
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
2
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
3
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58
4
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
5
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: This is a football
Al Garth Las Vegas

More “educational” freebies for county commissioners?

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board throws away taxpayer money
Charles Wood Henderson

It is high time for some oversight of their spending. Once the money is spent, it is gone and then all anyone can do is complain or try to get some accountability.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
LETTER: Immigrants assault NYPD police officers
Michael G. Zadwydas Henderson

Migrants assault two NYPD officers and then give the middle finger to the cameras after being released without bail.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
LETTERS: Good riddance to Jesus Jara
James McDonald Henderson

Student success is not within the top 10 priorities for Mr. Vellardita. Let’s let him go, too, so that our schools can restart and make improvements for our next generation.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: The dumbest politician
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as brilliant as he thinks he is.

More stories
Donald Trump wins Nevada GOP’s 2024 caucuses
Donald Trump wins Nevada GOP’s 2024 caucuses
Swift or not, security ‘heightened’ at Super Bowl
Swift or not, security ‘heightened’ at Super Bowl
Super Bowl-bound plane damaged after collision in Boston
Super Bowl-bound plane damaged after collision in Boston
‘Very surreal’: CCSD students hear from ex-NFL players about ‘Super School Meals’
‘Very surreal’: CCSD students hear from ex-NFL players about ‘Super School Meals’
NFL grant highlights 3 million reasons to remember Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl
NFL grant highlights 3 million reasons to remember Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl
Who are the Budweiser Clydesdales betting on in Super Bowl 58?
Who are the Budweiser Clydesdales betting on in Super Bowl 58?