86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Formula 1 tries to extort Strip restaurants and clubs

Aurora Gandara Las Vegas
August 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richa ...
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

So after all of the stress caused by the endless road work for the Formula 1 race, the officials want to charge $1,500 per person to a venue with a view of the race (Thursday Review-Journal)? Isn’t this extortion? A more reasonable fee might be $5 per person, but any fee is unreasonable. Locals are already priced out of any of the venues.

I hope a deal can be reached. However, it is not the fault of a restaurant or club that they have a view of the Strip.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
2
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
5
CARTOON: Another hammer falls
CARTOON: Another hammer falls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. T ...
LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

More stories
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: Las Vegas residents face fines for too much water use
LETTER: Las Vegas residents face fines for too much water use
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble
LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble
LETTER: More fitness centers open in Las Vegas
LETTER: More fitness centers open in Las Vegas