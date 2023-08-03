LETTER: Formula 1 tries to extort Strip restaurants and clubs
$1,500 fee per person is ridiculous.
So after all of the stress caused by the endless road work for the Formula 1 race, the officials want to charge $1,500 per person to a venue with a view of the race (Thursday Review-Journal)? Isn’t this extortion? A more reasonable fee might be $5 per person, but any fee is unreasonable. Locals are already priced out of any of the venues.
I hope a deal can be reached. However, it is not the fault of a restaurant or club that they have a view of the Strip.