LETTER: Formula 1 tries to extort Strip restaurants and clubs

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

So after all of the stress caused by the endless road work for the Formula 1 race, the officials want to charge $1,500 per person to a venue with a view of the race (Thursday Review-Journal)? Isn’t this extortion? A more reasonable fee might be $5 per person, but any fee is unreasonable. Locals are already priced out of any of the venues.

I hope a deal can be reached. However, it is not the fault of a restaurant or club that they have a view of the Strip.