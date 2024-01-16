56°F
Letters

LETTER: Formula One bulldozed city officials and disrespected citizens

Stephanie Cook Las Vegas
January 15, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What kind of city allows its streets and sidewalks to be turned into a racetrack for the enjoyment of wealthy people while doing real harm to local businesses, interfering with tourists’ enjoyment of the Strip and inconveniencing locals on their way to their jobs?

Formula One bulldozed the city officials and disrespected the citizens. The whole embarrassing, lame event was just greed, greed, greed. To think it will happen again and again is so disappointing. It makes me want to move away from here.

