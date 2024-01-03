48°F
Letters

LETTER: Formula One helps the usual suspects

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
January 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Here we go again with pats on the back for the success of Formula One in Las Vegas (Thursday Review-Journal). How about the the common person who drove to work in that mess? What was their compensation?

This numbers game is a joke to the average person who pulls the train in Las Vegas and makes this all happen. Nothing never changed.

We still have high food costs, high housing expenses, utilities on the rise, multiple families in single-family homes, homelessness and, of course, a national debt which is ready to pass $34 trillion.

The only happy people are the rich and famous, the greedy owners of the big hotels and the hordes of politicians who run the nation, the states and the local governments. The people who make the engine run get another year of running out of gas.

It’s funny how we all read all the editorials in 2023 about what’s wrong with this and that, about this person and that person. Yet here we are at the end of the year and nothing has changed. The rich are still stuffing their pockets and the politicians are still talking and ignoring us with no answers in sight.

Happy New Year. The borders are jammed with people who will get the benefits, but those of us who pull the train have no one on our side.

