LETTER: Formula One preparation was tough on many locals

I want to express my disappointment for the Nov. 19 column by Adam Hill on the Formula One race in which he reprimands the people of Las Vegas and tells us we need to be more accepting of our role as citizens. He calls us “spoiled” and labels the traffic delays from construction as the price we need to pay.

It is obvious to me that Mr. Hill does not understand what people went through for months. Daily commute delays to get to work and lost sales and profits for small businesses are two of the minor inconveniences Mr. Hill admonishes us to accept for the greater good of the city.

His column reflects a level of disrespect for the very people who perform the transactions so that casinos can enjoy record-breaking gaming hauls and so that airport officials can proudly announce record-breaking passenger volumes. Maybe Mr. Hill should walk a mile in their shoes before deciding to scold them.