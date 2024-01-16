44°F
Letters

LETTER: Formula One was a nightmare for businesses

Stephanie Cook Las Vegas
January 15, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What kind of city allows its streets and sidewalks to be turned into a racetrack for the enjoyment of wealthy people while doing real harm to local businesses, interfering with tourists’ enjoyment of the Strip and inconveniencing locals on their way to their jobs?

Formula One bulldozed the city officials and disrespected the citizens. The whole embarrassing, lame event was just greed, greed, greed. To think it will happen again and again is so disappointing. It makes me want to move away from here.

LETTER: Blinders on the minumum wage
When employers increase expenses, they must recover the difference, usually through higher prices.

LETTER: Secretary of defense goes AWOL
Regardless of Mr. Austin's future in the Biden administration, this must be an example in the election of the result when key positions are filled on quotas instead of competence. The secretary is only one example.

LETTER: Hope for America?
The Sunday commentary "2024 Brings Hope For America" was hopelessly naive and optimistic.

LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas
The idea that a "corporate" landlord can tie up 264 houses for rental properties in town when more than 8,000 people are homeless — including couples with children — turns my stomach upside down.

