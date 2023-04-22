LETTER: Fox News settles embarrassing lawsuit

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

You don’t need to be a math wizard to understand why Fox “News” settled it’s defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Company executives didn’t want to have Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingrahm and other on-air personalities testify in court. Admitting to lying would cause their viewers to lose faith in them. With the words “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox admitted that they are in the business for ratings, not news.

The judge ruled that it was “crystal clear” that the claims Fox aired were false. That’s understandable, considering that Fox News has littered the airwaves with lies and half-baked stories for almost 30 years. Fox has been undermining democracy in America since its inception.