Letters

LETTER: Fox News settles embarrassing lawsuit

Phil Ventura North Las Vegas
April 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

You don’t need to be a math wizard to understand why Fox “News” settled it’s defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Company executives didn’t want to have Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingrahm and other on-air personalities testify in court. Admitting to lying would cause their viewers to lose faith in them. With the words “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox admitted that they are in the business for ratings, not news.

The judge ruled that it was “crystal clear” that the claims Fox aired were false. That’s understandable, considering that Fox News has littered the airwaves with lies and half-baked stories for almost 30 years. Fox has been undermining democracy in America since its inception.

THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
Guy Heston Las Vegas

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

LETTER: Electric car idiocy
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Progressives prefer travel by oxen.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
Darlene Nix Henderson

When will we get serious about spending? It’s time to cut up the credit cards.

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outsid ...
LETTER: Joe Biden loves his economy
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says our economy is robust and recovering great. Let me point out how his economy is affecting the middle class here in Las Vegas.

