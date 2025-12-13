LETTER: Fraud in Minnesota

In response to Nicholas P. Gartner’s recent letter claiming that “the state of Minnesota has figured out how to steal more than $1 billion” and implying that Minnesota’s Somali community is to blame (“Billions wasted,” Dec. 8). That is simply not accurate. Yes, there was a major fraud case in Minnesota. But it was committed by a small group of individuals, some Somali, many not, who took advantage of a system that had been loosened during the pandemic. To hold an entire community responsible for the actions of a few criminals is unfair and misleading. The vast majority of Somali Minnesotans work hard, pay taxes, raise families and contribute to their state like anyone else.

It also helps to remember why the fraud was possible. During the Trump administration, emergency COVID programs were expanded quickly, and oversight rules were relaxed. This included waivers that allowed non-traditional organizations to claim child-nutrition funds with far less scrutiny than normal. Those rules were put in place with bipartisan support because the country was in crisis, but they created openings that dishonest people in many states exploited. Fraud related to pandemic relief happened everywhere, and it was committed by people of all backgrounds and political leanings.

So, yes, we absolutely should demand better oversight of taxpayer dollars. That part of Mr. Gartner’s letter is right. But accountability works best when it’s based on facts, not scapegoating entire immigrant communities who had nothing to do with these crimes. Fixing systemic problems is a lot more productive than blaming thousands of innocent people for the wrongdoing of a handful. Let’s protect our tax dollars — and let’s also protect the truth.