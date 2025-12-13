52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Fraud in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A matter of parental responsibility
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A major pet peeve
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: That evil Donald Trump
Linda Wallers Las Vegas
December 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Nicholas P. Gartner’s recent letter claiming that “the state of Minnesota has figured out how to steal more than $1 billion” and implying that Minnesota’s Somali community is to blame (“Billions wasted,” Dec. 8). That is simply not accurate. Yes, there was a major fraud case in Minnesota. But it was committed by a small group of individuals, some Somali, many not, who took advantage of a system that had been loosened during the pandemic. To hold an entire community responsible for the actions of a few criminals is unfair and misleading. The vast majority of Somali Minnesotans work hard, pay taxes, raise families and contribute to their state like anyone else.

It also helps to remember why the fraud was possible. During the Trump administration, emergency COVID programs were expanded quickly, and oversight rules were relaxed. This included waivers that allowed non-traditional organizations to claim child-nutrition funds with far less scrutiny than normal. Those rules were put in place with bipartisan support because the country was in crisis, but they created openings that dishonest people in many states exploited. Fraud related to pandemic relief happened everywhere, and it was committed by people of all backgrounds and political leanings.

So, yes, we absolutely should demand better oversight of taxpayer dollars. That part of Mr. Gartner’s letter is right. But accountability works best when it’s based on facts, not scapegoating entire immigrant communities who had nothing to do with these crimes. Fixing systemic problems is a lot more productive than blaming thousands of innocent people for the wrongdoing of a handful. Let’s protect our tax dollars — and let’s also protect the truth.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A major pet peeve
Michael Pravica Henderson

Dogs in restaurants and grocery stores? Where are the health inspectors?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Trump pardoning drug dealers
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

For those of you who may think President Donald Trump is altruistic in his battles against drug trafficking, think again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and peace
George LeMay Las Vegas

The United States should go to the top of the hill and ask Russia to pull out its troops, return all land (plus Crimea) it invaded while killing innocent people and make reparations for the destruction it brought to Ukraine.

Blank coins wait to be the last pennies pressed at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Wednesday, No ...
LETTER: The loss of the penny
Paul R. Mills Las Vegas

I suggest that the change from every sales tax transaction ending with one, two, three or four cents — those pennies that we will not see — be delegated to go toward our national debt.

MORE STORIES