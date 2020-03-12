LETTER: Free breakfast in the Clark County School District

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A recent Review-Journal story noted that the Clark County School District had expanded its free breakfast program to all students. I saw no mention of means-testing.

I also thought it interesting that some parents would rather drive their kids to school for a freebie than feed them at home. Maybe an instruction should be passed out to new parents telling them it is their responsibility to prioritize their funds so they can manage these responsibilities.

No wonder many Americans love Bernie Sanders. They are being spoon-fed the notion that everything is free and they have no responsibilities regarding taking care of themselves or any children they choose to bring into the world.

School breakfast and lunch programs should be free only if parents cannot afford it.