LETTER: Free bus rides in NYC?

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected socialist mayor of New York City, promised free bus rides for everyone. This month, the fares increased 10 cents to $3. Watching residents being interviewed, I noticed a sense of betrayal over a campaign promise already being broken.

What these people didn’t understand is that the mayor doesn’t set bus fares. They are set by the New York City Transit Authority. I suspect the residents of New York are in for more surprises when they realize Mr. Mamdani can’t accomplish half of what he said he would.