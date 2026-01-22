49°F
Letters

LETTER: Free bus rides in NYC?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks in Manhattan. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks in Manhattan. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
Tim Hicks Las Vegas
January 21, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected socialist mayor of New York City, promised free bus rides for everyone. This month, the fares increased 10 cents to $3. Watching residents being interviewed, I noticed a sense of betrayal over a campaign promise already being broken.

What these people didn’t understand is that the mayor doesn’t set bus fares. They are set by the New York City Transit Authority. I suspect the residents of New York are in for more surprises when they realize Mr. Mamdani can’t accomplish half of what he said he would.

