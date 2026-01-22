LETTER: Free bus rides in NYC?
Not so fast.
Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected socialist mayor of New York City, promised free bus rides for everyone. This month, the fares increased 10 cents to $3. Watching residents being interviewed, I noticed a sense of betrayal over a campaign promise already being broken.
What these people didn’t understand is that the mayor doesn’t set bus fares. They are set by the New York City Transit Authority. I suspect the residents of New York are in for more surprises when they realize Mr. Mamdani can’t accomplish half of what he said he would.