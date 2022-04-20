72°F
LETTER: Free enterprise and government meddling

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
April 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Democrats like to call our country capitalist. The migrants crowding into our country’s southern border are not coming for capitalism; they are coming because our free-enterprise system allows for opportunities not found under the socialist systems they are fleeing.

Free enterprise works very well to satisfy the needs and desires of our population, providing that there is not too much government meddling. Unfortunately, government exists to meddle.

From rent control to restricting use of fossil fuels, government raises prices by limiting supply. Perhaps it’s well-intentioned, but it’s destructive to the average citizen.

As government squeezes the freedom out of free enterprise, the population suffers with scarcity and higher prices. At least that might ease the pressure of immigrants wanting to enter the country.

LETTER: COVID questions remain
Al Lasso Las Vegas

As the disease slips into the background, writer wants answers.

LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”