LETTER: Free enterprise and government meddling

Too much of one, not enough of the other.

(The Associated Press)

Democrats like to call our country capitalist. The migrants crowding into our country’s southern border are not coming for capitalism; they are coming because our free-enterprise system allows for opportunities not found under the socialist systems they are fleeing.

Free enterprise works very well to satisfy the needs and desires of our population, providing that there is not too much government meddling. Unfortunately, government exists to meddle.

From rent control to restricting use of fossil fuels, government raises prices by limiting supply. Perhaps it’s well-intentioned, but it’s destructive to the average citizen.

As government squeezes the freedom out of free enterprise, the population suffers with scarcity and higher prices. At least that might ease the pressure of immigrants wanting to enter the country.