LETTER: Free health care?

In her Nov. 28 letter, Judith Buay opines for free medical care in the United States, citing better results at less cost in Western Europe. However, the socialized medicine programs of which I am aware receive poor reviews from the participants, citing the long waits for appointments and the inability to overturn adverse decisions about the type and length of care. In short, a lot of suffering seems to be taking place in this type of health care.

Many in such systems work outside of it to obtain quality health care when they need it, including concierge plans. Recently, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that almost everyone alive today in the United States is genetically predisposed to live to 90, healthy. Your cost for medical expenses will typically mirror your lifestyle. So those abusing themselves will ultimately have to sleep in the bed they make.

For low-income people, I agree with the concept of tax credits to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. However, I question the current eligibility requirement of four times the poverty level.