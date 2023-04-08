LETTER: Free health care for those in Nevada illegally

Do we have any advocates in the Legislature that look after American citizens?

State Sen. Fabian Donate vowed on March 16 to introduce legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to all illegal immigrants in Nevada. Mr. Donate estimated that the bill would cost taxpayers $78.5 million annually.

Medicaid has always been a sacred cow in the United States. It is the safety net for our elderly, our disabled and our poor Americans. Presently, illegal immigrants are not allowed to enroll in Medicaid. It is one of the few health care programs not fully preyed upon by advocates for illegal immigration.

Most states take measures to end pervasive incentives that encourage immigrants from coming to their states illegally. Did the Nevada Legislature not get that memo? Free health care incentives mean illegal immigrant advocates will have a foothold in Medicaid. They will ensure that the influx of illegal immigrants to Nevada increases. The estimated $78.5 million annual cost for this fiasco will no doubt increase each year. The Nevada taxpayer will pay for it. Do not pass this bill.

As a 71-year-old American citizen, I pay for my health care monthly. All Americans pay for their health care one way or another. About 20 percent of Americans cannot afford health care, and thousands die each year because they have no health care. If Mr. Donate has his way, the only people with free health care in Nevada will be illegal immigrants, paid for by legal American tax-paying citizens.

Do we have any advocates in the Legislature that look after American citizens?