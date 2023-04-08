66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Free health care for those in Nevada illegally

Michael Gammell Las Vegas
April 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

State Sen. Fabian Donate vowed on March 16 to introduce legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to all illegal immigrants in Nevada. Mr. Donate estimated that the bill would cost taxpayers $78.5 million annually.

Medicaid has always been a sacred cow in the United States. It is the safety net for our elderly, our disabled and our poor Americans. Presently, illegal immigrants are not allowed to enroll in Medicaid. It is one of the few health care programs not fully preyed upon by advocates for illegal immigration.

Most states take measures to end pervasive incentives that encourage immigrants from coming to their states illegally. Did the Nevada Legislature not get that memo? Free health care incentives mean illegal immigrant advocates will have a foothold in Medicaid. They will ensure that the influx of illegal immigrants to Nevada increases. The estimated $78.5 million annual cost for this fiasco will no doubt increase each year. The Nevada taxpayer will pay for it. Do not pass this bill.

As a 71-year-old American citizen, I pay for my health care monthly. All Americans pay for their health care one way or another. About 20 percent of Americans cannot afford health care, and thousands die each year because they have no health care. If Mr. Donate has his way, the only people with free health care in Nevada will be illegal immigrants, paid for by legal American tax-paying citizens.

Do we have any advocates in the Legislature that look after American citizens?

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
3
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
4
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
5
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
LETTER: To the point
Deborah White Henderson

Four words for Gov. Joe Lombardo about election laws:

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: The FBI and the Vegas shooting
By Eric Lier Boulder City

It is the documents the FBI is not releasing that the public should be demanding and that may indicate the true motive for the deranged madman.

Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, ...
LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle
Scott Clymer White Hills, Arizona

Congress will not have the time to pass horrible laws, raise taxes and do other things that are destroying Americans and their lives.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Short of banning electricity, I doubt there is any way to avoid the machines becoming our masters.

More stories for you
EDITORIAL: The many reasons government-run businesses fail
EDITORIAL: The many reasons government-run businesses fail
‘A sense of normalcy’: Clark County hosts egg hunt, resource fair for foster families
‘A sense of normalcy’: Clark County hosts egg hunt, resource fair for foster families
Nevada bill: More teaching, fewer hours on test prep
Nevada bill: More teaching, fewer hours on test prep
4 arrested in burglaries accused of beating couple, holding wife’s head under water
4 arrested in burglaries accused of beating couple, holding wife’s head under water
2 women indicted on murder charges in World War II veteran’s death
2 women indicted on murder charges in World War II veteran’s death
Chumlee of ‘Pawn Stars’ talks ‘awesome’ jerky, road adventures
Chumlee of ‘Pawn Stars’ talks ‘awesome’ jerky, road adventures