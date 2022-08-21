LETTER: Free lunch for the children of celebrities, millionaires

Melanie Thornton, a volunteer with the Dairy Council of Nevada, pours a smoothie for students at Staton Elementary School in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. To celebrate National School Lunch Week, the school held activities to highlight how students in CCSD receive milk produced in Nevada as part of their school lunch program. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gov. Steve Sisolak has bragged he will provide free lunch — well, lunch paid for by us, the taxpayers — to every student in the Clark County School District.

The Review-Journal reported in July that Mark Wahlberg has purchased property in the valley for $14.95 million. The residential lots are located in The Summit Club Summerlin neighborhood, and, as yet, the property doesn’t boast so much as a double-wide for living accommodation. Who knows what it will cost the artist formerly known as Marky Mark to build a suitable home for his wife and four children. But no matter how much the Wahlberg abode ends up costing, one thing he won’t need to worry about is lunch for the kids.

Around the same time Gov. Sisolak began bombarding the airwaves with his promises of free lunch, Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who also has four children, purchased a valley home for about $5 million.

Were these wealthy celebrity real estate deals motivated, at least in part, by Gov. Sisolak’s free lunch policy? Probably not. Unlike most Nevadans, these families can afford the school of their choice. Plus, the eldest Wahlberg child is college age, so no free lunch for her.

I am thrilled to welcome the Wahlberg and McDaniels families to Vegas, but if Gov. Sisolak wants to buy them lunch, he should do it with his own money.