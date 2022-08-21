91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Free lunch for the children of celebrities, millionaires

P.S. Bovee Las Vegas
August 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Melanie Thornton, a volunteer with the Dairy Council of Nevada, pours a smoothie for students a ...
Melanie Thornton, a volunteer with the Dairy Council of Nevada, pours a smoothie for students at Staton Elementary School in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. To celebrate National School Lunch Week, the school held activities to highlight how students in CCSD receive milk produced in Nevada as part of their school lunch program. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gov. Steve Sisolak has bragged he will provide free lunch — well, lunch paid for by us, the taxpayers — to every student in the Clark County School District.

The Review-Journal reported in July that Mark Wahlberg has purchased property in the valley for $14.95 million. The residential lots are located in The Summit Club Summerlin neighborhood, and, as yet, the property doesn’t boast so much as a double-wide for living accommodation. Who knows what it will cost the artist formerly known as Marky Mark to build a suitable home for his wife and four children. But no matter how much the Wahlberg abode ends up costing, one thing he won’t need to worry about is lunch for the kids.

Around the same time Gov. Sisolak began bombarding the airwaves with his promises of free lunch, Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who also has four children, purchased a valley home for about $5 million.

Were these wealthy celebrity real estate deals motivated, at least in part, by Gov. Sisolak’s free lunch policy? Probably not. Unlike most Nevadans, these families can afford the school of their choice. Plus, the eldest Wahlberg child is college age, so no free lunch for her.

I am thrilled to welcome the Wahlberg and McDaniels families to Vegas, but if Gov. Sisolak wants to buy them lunch, he should do it with his own money.

MOST READ
1
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
2
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
3
How to watch Raiders at Dolphins
How to watch Raiders at Dolphins
4
Woman accused of stealing $35K Rolex watch from Strip tourist
Woman accused of stealing $35K Rolex watch from Strip tourist
5
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher salary issue a matter of debate
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Members of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees defined the threshold for Las Vegas teaching competence when they decided you don’t even need a degree to fulfill that role.

FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building ...
LETTER: The IRS army gets bigger
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

If the IRS wants to collect tens of billions of dollars at essentially no cost, Congress should rewrite the laws.