LETTER: Free markets and a carbon tax

The Wednesday letter from Wayne Willis (“Carbon pricing”) praises our economic system, stating that “America’s free market is awesomely innovative and nimble. It will find and develop the best solutions.” Mr. Willis then goes on to suggest that the best approach to a purported environmental problem is for the federal government to distort and disrupt that great free market by imposing fees on fossil fuels.

So which is it? Rely on the free market or destroy it by artificially raising fuel prices by government decree? We can have one or the other, but not both.