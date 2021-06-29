94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Free markets and a carbon tax

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
June 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The Wednesday letter from Wayne Willis (“Carbon pricing”) praises our economic system, stating that “America’s free market is awesomely innovative and nimble. It will find and develop the best solutions.” Mr. Willis then goes on to suggest that the best approach to a purported environmental problem is for the federal government to distort and disrupt that great free market by imposing fees on fossil fuels.

So which is it? Rely on the free market or destroy it by artificially raising fuel prices by government decree? We can have one or the other, but not both.

MOST READ
1
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
2
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas huckster Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas huckster Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
5
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit
Jerry Lobb Henderson

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?