LETTER: Free microchips for pets in Las Vegas?

In response to your Saturday story about free microchips for pets:

While this does seem like a good idea, there should be a requirement that the pet is spayed or neutered. According to the article, having a pet microchipped will become a law in August. Well, having your pet spayed unless you’re a licensed breeder is the law now, and there is little, if any, enforcement. Just look on Craigslist and other sites that are selling puppies by the hundreds. Many care only about making a quick buck off the animal’s life. Spaying or neutering saves lives.

If the Animal Foundation wanted to really help, it would expand the spay or neuter programs and then give the free microchip.