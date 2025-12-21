50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Free parking downtown?

More Stories
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
LETTER: Undermining unions
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Can Las Vegas high school graduated pass the citizenship test
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Here’s how empires fail
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: How to fix our broken political system
William E. Martin Las Vegas
December 20, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

A story in your Tuesday Business section announced that free parking downtown has become virtually non-existent, which is timed with an increase in all parking rates by $1 an hour. Another negative impact to the small-business owner, whom the City Council claims to support. There’s no reference to a response from the city, but who did you think was going to help pay for the $636 million Badlands fiasco? Not the irresponsible council members.

Look for more sneaky schemes to come. To paraphrase the late Sen. Everett Dirksen, a dollar here, a dollar there and pretty soon it adds up to some real money.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
LETTER: Undermining unions
Chip Henry Las Vegas

A boon to the working man, dues aside.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Bringing California policies to the entire nation.

MORE STORIES