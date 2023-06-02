84°F
Letters

LETTER: Free parking for locals at new A’s stadium

Ken Bedrosian Las Vegas
June 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Did anyone else notice that the beautiful renderings of the proposed new $1.5 billion stadium for the A’s show no parking accommodations on site? They’ll get $380 million in public funding and no parking for fans? Free land. Plenty of $40 parking spots at nearby hotels, right? How about requiring a 10,000-car parking structure with free parking for locals as part of the $380 million? Fuhgetaboutit!

