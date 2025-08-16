LETTER: Free parking isn’t the answer to Las Vegas tourism dip

I have lived here since 1968 and have seen a lot of changes — sometimes not for the best. The casinos think that free parking will bring people back, but we all know that’s not the real problem. It’s what’s going on inside the casino that matters.

Everything is so overpriced that, even with free parking, I won’t go in there and deal with $10 beers of $20 drinks. Walk past a table game and see what the minimum bet is. What you normally see is a dealer standing there with his or her arms crossed.

It’s time to make Vegas fun again. Lower drink prices, lower table game minimums and have daily specials. These businesses have gigantic million-dollar signs out front. Use them to post specials. Quit being so corporate and get back to the basics of what made Vegas the best place to be. What’s the worst that could happen? You’re going to sell more product? Or maybe need to hire more workers instead of having to lay people off.

I see no downside to this unless they think it’s not broken so don’t fix it. You can lead, follow or get out of the way and let someone else do it.