LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals

Recently, we locals got a wonderful surprise when we visited The Bellagio. Turns out the locals can park for free for three hours. (Veterans can, too.) All you need is your Nevada driver’s license. When you are ready to leave the garage, just scan your it instead on inserting money. Easy, peasy. And the visit to the conservator was a beautiful experience for our out-of-town guest.

Thank you for looking out for the locals, Bellagio. Also, the MGM gave us the same deal on parking for an evening show.