LETTER: Free school lunches for all comers!

I don’t remember agreeing with anything Victor Joecks has written, but his column on free lunch for all kids in the Clark County School District was on the mark (Friday Review-Journal). If the district has that much money to give even well-to-do children a free lunch, the money should be allocated to the teachers and staff who need pay increases.

The only thing I would add: Unless a catastrophic situation occurs after having children, parents should be capable of providing lunch for their children. It is absurd to expect schools to feed their kids.