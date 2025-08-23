96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Free spay services for cats and dogs

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford has been a little too busy
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Brett Sears Las Vegas
August 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Recently, two pieces of information came across my radar that, taken together, prompted me to call out the role veterinarians play in creating conditions which make animal abuse much more likely than it might be otherwise.

One was a Review-Journal story headlined “27 dead cats, 21 sick cats found in east Las Vegas home.” The other came from a friend of mine who was flabbergasted to learn that it costs $610 to have a cat spayed at an east Las Vegas veterinary hospital. The only reason I wasn’t more shocked was because such prices have been the norm for some time now. The fact that east Las Vegas was the locale for both stories was probably coincidental, but the tales are related in a way one cannot help but consider.

I don’t know how much the price of spaying and the limited availability of low-cost services played a part in the fact that a woman had created hell in her own home for 48 little animals who somehow lived, sickened and died there. That it did play some part, I have no doubt.

We have chronically full shelters, abandoned animals and too-frequent stories such as this. Can we do anything about it? Yes. Veterinarians should ask themselves whether they should be charging anything for spaying and neutering. Spays and neutering should be free. Yes, free.

I am challenging every vet in this city to do exactly that, and ask for the support of the public in encouraging them in the greatest humanitarian act Las Vegas could accomplish for our animals. We could become an example for the country — a good example. We could stand that, couldn’t we?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
Ira Kleiman Hendeson

Donald Trump hosts Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Mike Edens Las Vegas

If Mr. Jaffe’s goal is to rally readers against partisan gerrymandering, his argument would be far more compelling if it condemned abuses on both sides —especially when the offense in his own backyard is even more blatant.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

MORE STORIES