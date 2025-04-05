59°F
LETTER: Free speech and Trump deportations

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
April 4, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I don’t know how many people are paying attention to the persecution — that’s right persecution, not prosecution — of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. What is his crime? Protesting the treatment of the Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli Defense Force. He is a permanent resident with a green card who faces deportation despite no criminal charges. These actions are reactionary and not well-founded in constitutional law. The courts are acting correctly in stopping these deportation orders.

I am a Donald Trump supporter, albeit not a frenzied sycophant. I measure what he does against good policy, and if I think he is going in the wrong direction, I say so. I believe he is showing himself to be very misguided in his dealings with Mr. Khalil and other university protesters who are U.S citizens.

Mr. Trump labels them as Hamas supporters simply for exposing the plight of Palestinians. The latest targets are Yunseo Chung, a lawful permanent resident student at Columbia University, and Momodou Taal, a student at Cornell.

I would number myself among those who abhor the treatment of the Palestinians, and so I support them in Gaza. Can I expect a knock at my door by an overbearing, authoritarian federal agent? Probably not, but I will not remain silent.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump’s Cabinet is looking shaky
J. Feely North Las Vegas

It is becoming clear that Mr. Trump’s judgment about who should be in his Cabinet is at least questionable.

