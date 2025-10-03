LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Clark County teachers in hot water.
I watched the news coverage last week of the Clark County School District meeting in which several people defended teachers making derogatory comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination under the guise of free speech. But what would happen if some teachers were telling students that being gay or transgender was a mental illness? I have a feeling that would not be considered free speech by these same people.
Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.