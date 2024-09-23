83°F
Letters

LETTER: Free speech must be for all

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas
September 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Don Ellis wrote to tell us that only people he likes should get free speech rights (“Shut them up,” Wednesday). Specifically, he believes Donald Trump and JD Vance should not only be refused free speech, they should be jailed for attempting it.

Mr. Ellis portrays the most dangerous idea in a democracy: that only my side gets free speech and your side just does what it is told. Free speech only works if it is vigorously defended for all. It’s not about defending the right of people you agree with, it’s about defending the rights of those with whom you disagree.

Calling free speech dangerous is about as intellectually dishonest as one can get. As has been repeated throughout man’s existence — if we do not defend the least of us, sooner or later they will come for the rest of us.

