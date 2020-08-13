LETTER: Freedom to assemble for me but not for thee

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak in June during the George Floyd protests: “To all Nevadans lawfully protesting in the valley this evening and this week: Volunteer lawyers will be observing these protests.”

Gov. Sisolak responding to the Evangelicals for Trump event this past week: “I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump.”

Even a casual and unbiased observer must conclude that the right of the people to assemble in Nevada is dependent on the political views being expressed. Hypocrisy is too light a word to describe the hyper-partisan actions and words of this governor. I hope he is limited to one term.