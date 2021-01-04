42°F
Letters

LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea

Rick Van Diepen Las Vegas
January 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Sisters Christine, left, and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Exp ...
Sisters Christine, left, and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I was very disappointed to read that Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the Las Vegas City Council approved a special-use permit that allowed up to 14,000 people to gather on Fremont Street Experience for New Year’s Eve. This was irresponsible and goes directly against the recommendations of the governor’s COVID response director and the Clark County Health District.

This event has every possibility of becoming a super-spreader event because there was no way for Metro officers to enforce mask wearing and strict social distancing with that many people, most of whom will likely be intoxicated.

There is no denying that this event should absolutely not have been allowed because it exceeded the 50-person maximum gathering size under the current state-mandated COVID restrictions (and calling this planned public event a free speech “protest” was not an acceptable loophole).

If the City Council truly cared about the health and well being of its residents and tourist guests, it would have withdrawn the special-use permit.

