Letters

LETTER: Freudian slip

By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas
September 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 8, 2019 - 10:38 pm

An article in Tuesday’s Review-Journal (“Utahans protest deportation of Mexican activist”) unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

An “activist” who is an illegal alien facing deportation says of the dangers if she is returned, “People back home think that a newly returning immigrant coming from the United States has a lot of money.” Note the use of the term “back home.” That’s the problem. A lot of current-day immigrants, both legal and illegal, think of their previous country as “back home.”

This country is deliberately courting trouble by allowing people in for the long term who feel someplace else is “home”.

LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.

LETTER: Missing detail

Your Sunday editorial forgot one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China.

LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.