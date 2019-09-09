LETTER: Freudian slip

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

Southbound vehicles leave El Paso, Texas and enter Juarez, Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas international port of entry in 2008. (Rudy Gutierrez/The El Paso Times via AP, File)

An “activist” who is an illegal alien facing deportation says of the dangers if she is returned, “People back home think that a newly returning immigrant coming from the United States has a lot of money.” Note the use of the term “back home.” That’s the problem. A lot of current-day immigrants, both legal and illegal, think of their previous country as “back home.”

This country is deliberately courting trouble by allowing people in for the long term who feel someplace else is “home”.