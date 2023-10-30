57°F
Letters

LETTER: Front page photo goes too far

Michelle Baker, Paul Ponto Las Vegas
October 29, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
With everything going on in the world and in Las Vegas, I cannot understand the decision to prominently feature two teenage hoodlums on your Oct. 25 front page. Giving them the attention they seek only encourages others of their ilk to seek similar notoriety.

It would be better if their names were buried deep within the article. And, if a photo is needed, use the victim’s photo.

