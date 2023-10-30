LETTER: Front page photo goes too far

With everything going on in the world and in Las Vegas, I cannot understand the decision to prominently feature two teenage hoodlums on your Oct. 25 front page .

It would be better if their names were buried deep within the article. And, if a photo is needed, use the victim’s photo.