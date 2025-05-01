LETTER: Gamblers in a casino?

I was shocked — shocked! — to hear that MGM officials allowed two nefarious characters with dubious backgrounds and illegal sources of income to gamble at one of their casinos. This must have been an isolated incident because, in my four decades-plus of employment in a number of different casinos, I don’t recall any customers being involved in bookmaking, embezzlement, trafficking of drugs or people or any other illegal activities.

I am thankful that the company was fined. I hope this will serve as a deterrent to all others. And as long as we’re requiring a purity test for casino patrons, maybe the state should mandate that all customers provide verification that their home mortgages and vehicle loans are current, their child support is paid and they are not in possession of any overdue library books.