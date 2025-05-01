77°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Gamblers in a casino?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Justin Jones. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: County Commission District F is a mess
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on th ...
LETTER: It’s all win-win on dye ban
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Give dying patients a choice
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump ignores due process
Jimmy Wike Mesquite
April 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I was shocked — shocked! — to hear that MGM officials allowed two nefarious characters with dubious backgrounds and illegal sources of income to gamble at one of their casinos. This must have been an isolated incident because, in my four decades-plus of employment in a number of different casinos, I don’t recall any customers being involved in bookmaking, embezzlement, trafficking of drugs or people or any other illegal activities.

I am thankful that the company was fined. I hope this will serve as a deterrent to all others. And as long as we’re requiring a purity test for casino patrons, maybe the state should mandate that all customers provide verification that their home mortgages and vehicle loans are current, their child support is paid and they are not in possession of any overdue library books.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on th ...
LETTER: It’s all win-win on dye ban
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Nothing puts pep in your step like a good dose of complex toxic hydrocarbons.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Give dying patients a choice
Linda Cook Salman Las Vegas

What many people do not understand, including Gov. Joe Lombardo, is that not all hospice patients have pain with dying.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump ignores due process
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas

Everyone is entitled to due process under the Constitution. Donald Trump did not give Kilmar Abrego Garcia due process before kidnapping him and sending him to a prison in El Salvador.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be embarrassed
Deborah White Henderson

In reaching new heights of craven sucking up, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo didn’t comment on the pardon of Michele Fiore.

MORE STORIES