LETTER: Gaming Control Board, casino capacity and vaccinations

(Getty Images)

The Gaming Control Board has now told casinos that if they want to open up beyond 50 percent capacity, they must ensure that all employees are vaccinated. This is just the beginning. Who will be pressured with the threat next? With government institutions, you will do as they say or you will not have the freedom to live your life. We all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and these rights will not be infringed upon.