Letters

LETTER: Gaming the system with ‘free’ money

Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas
August 4, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
If people on unemployment are making more than when they worked, why aren’t they paying their rent? If there are more job openings listed than people on unemployment, why aren’t the jobless working?

People today always seem to have an excuse to do what they want instead of what they should be doing. But someone always ends up paying. And that’s the businesses that are not able to open because can’t find people and — the really unlucky ones — the landlords, who can’t get paid but have to pay their mortgages.

