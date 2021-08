Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I am not a country music fan. But when I read in the Review-Journal last week that Garth Brooks was canceling his future shows until a later date due to COVID, I felt he deserved a huge pat on the back. I hope his fans will stick with him and realize what a great sacrifice he is making toward helping to defeat this virus.