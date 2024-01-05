LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What a way to start the new year. I got our Southwest Gas bill. It says we used 45 therms for a cost of $106.26. This was for December 2023. In February 2022 we used 71 therms for $78.48 In February 2023 we used 58 therms for $85.61

