53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.

Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas
January 4, 2024 - 9:04 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What a way to start the new year. I got our Southwest Gas bill. It says we used 45 therms for a cost of $106.26. This was for December 2023. In February 2022 we used 71 therms for $78.48 In February 2023 we used 58 therms for $85.61

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
3
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
4
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
5
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics
Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

Worker build a crate to hold the statue, left, as they prepare to remove a Confederate Memorial ...
LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
Jerry Mosier Pahrump

I believe Joe Schaerer missed the reason why we are removing memorials and statues that glorify the deeds of the Confederacy and a few of its people.

More stories
LETTER: Texas shows the way on EVs
LETTER: Texas shows the way on EVs
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: All the money in the world