LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan

I awoke recently to the TV news and heard that, as part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, he is advocating health care for all illegal aliens. Maybe the governor hasn’t heard, but Congress is running out of time to generate a health plan for the legals via the Affordable Care Act.

If the governor has an idea of how to pay for the health care of both illegals and legals, maybe he should share it with the rest of the United States and possibly it could pave the way to the presidency. After all, Gov. Newsom has promised to bring to the presidency the same success (?) he has brought to California.