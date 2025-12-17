55°F
Letters

LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Home prices and home equity
LETTER: Satan Club at a Las Vegas high school? Nothing to worry about
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture
LETTER: Trump is abusing his pardon power
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
December 16, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I awoke recently to the TV news and heard that, as part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, he is advocating health care for all illegal aliens. Maybe the governor hasn’t heard, but Congress is running out of time to generate a health plan for the legals via the Affordable Care Act.

If the governor has an idea of how to pay for the health care of both illegals and legals, maybe he should share it with the rest of the United States and possibly it could pave the way to the presidency. After all, Gov. Newsom has promised to bring to the presidency the same success (?) he has brought to California.

LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture
Andrea Sweet North Las Vegas

In his recent letter, Don Perry painted quite the rosy picture of Donald Trump’s “failures” this year. Let’s look at the real picture.

LETTER: A useful service
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Review-Journal judicial survey is a blessing for civic-minded readers.

