LETTER: Generous Las Vegas philanthropists

Arlene Blut Las Vegas
January 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Kudos to Shelley Berkley for her acknowledgement of the extraordinary contributions to this community by Kris Engelstad McGarry (Jan. 19 commentary). I have long been aware of her sponsorship behind so many of this city’s important nonprofits. I would like to add to that long list the sponsorship of the Tim Burton exhibition at the Neon Museum. This community is richer in so many ways thanks to this generous “behind the scenes” woman.

Thank you also to Ms. Berkley, who has also contributed so much to Southern Nevada. My fundraising hat is off to you both.

